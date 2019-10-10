Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Can't practice Thursday
Vander Esch (illness) won't practice Thursday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Coach Jason Garrett said that Vander Esch is "improving," so the extent of his participation in Friday's practice will be something to watch. It's possible that clarity on the second-year linebacker's availability for Week 6 may not come until the Cowboys release their inactives in advance of Sunday's 4:25 EST kickoff.
