The Cowboys designated Vander Esch (collarbone) to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Rob Phillips of the Cowboys' official site reports.

The transaction kicks off a 21-day window wherein the Cowboys can evaluate Vander Esch at practice. He can be activated to the 53-man roster at any time during that three-week window, otherwise the team can opt to allow him to revert back to IR for the season. The star linebacker underwent surgery to repair his broken collarbone mid-September, and while he's technically eligible to return to the field as early as Sunday's game against the Giants, it wouldn't be surprising if Vander Esch needs more time.