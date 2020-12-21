Vander Esch suffered a high-ankle sprain in Sunday's 41-33 win over the 49ers, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Vander Esch underwent an MRI on Monday that revealed the extent of his injury. The Cowboys aren't ruling him out for the Week 16 showdown against the Eagles, but it's tough to see a way that he'll be at 100 percent for the critical divisional matchup. If he's out or limited in that game, Sean Lee will be the main beneficiary. Lee filled in at middle linebacker when Vander Esch exited Sunday.
