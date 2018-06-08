Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Dealing with minor ankle injury
Vander Esch missed the last few days of OTAs due to an ankle injury, Rob Phillips of the Cowboys' official site reports.
The issue isn't considered serious, and the rookie could be back at practice for next week's minicamp. It's not yet clear how the Cowboys will deploy their trio of talented linebackers this season, but prior to getting hurt Vander Esch was working primarily at middle linebacker.
