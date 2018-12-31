Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Dealing with minor injury
Vander Esch (shin) is only dealing with a minor bruise, Jon Machota of the Dallas News reports.
Vander Esch exited Sunday's game against the Giants early in the fourth quarter after racking up nine total tackles. Thankfully, the linebacker didn't sustain any serious kind of injury and should be available for the Cowboys' first game of the postseason next Saturday against the Seahawks.
More News
-
Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Sets new career high•
-
Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Leads defense in tackles•
-
Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Logs another impressive game•
-
Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Strong showing in win•
-
Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Set for increased role•
-
Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Impressive again versus Jags•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Week 17 Injury Report Updates
If you're still playing, Week 17 has plenty of landmines to dodge. Check out who is in and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Week 17 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to target in Week 17 in seasonal and daily leagues, including...