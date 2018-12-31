Vander Esch (shin) is only dealing with a minor bruise, Jon Machota of the Dallas News reports.

Vander Esch exited Sunday's game against the Giants early in the fourth quarter after racking up nine total tackles. Thankfully, the linebacker didn't sustain any serious kind of injury and should be available for the Cowboys' first game of the postseason next Saturday against the Seahawks.

