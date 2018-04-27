Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Denies health concerns

Vander Esch, who was reported to have structural concerns with his neck prior to the draft, denies any issues with his health, Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News reports. "I don't know where [those reports] came from," the linebacker said after being selected with the 19th overall pick. "I never had a stinger. I've had no issues. They took like a bad CT scan at the combine and people started talking about it."

Even though he denies the claims, the concerns surrounding Vander Esch aren't entirely unfounded, as he missed seven games in 2016 as a result of a stinger and concussion. Adding fuel to the fire was his affinity for wearing a neck brace during his time at Boise State. However, the Cowboys likely did their due diligence before spending their first-round pick on the linebacker, making it seem as if Vander Esch's health concerns are more pre-draft chatter than anything.