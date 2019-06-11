Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Doing individual work
Vander Esch (pelvis) participated in individual drills during minicamp Tuesday, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Vander Esch is slowly being eased back into practicing after being sidelined with a pelvic injury. It's unlikely he does much during the team's mandatory minicamp this week in order to preserve his health for training camp in a little over a month.
More News
-
Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Back to work in limited capacity•
-
Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Sitting out with pelvis issue•
-
Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Pro Bowl rookie campaign•
-
Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Ready for playoffs•
-
Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Dealing with minor injury•
-
Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Sets new career high•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Five big NFC questions: Peak Zeke?
Ben Gretch reviews some big questions he came across in the NFC after doing his projections,...
-
Fantasy Football 2019 sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Sleepers 2.0: Rookies lead the way
Jamey Eisenberg updates his list of late-round options in Sleepers 2.0, naming 12 guys who...
-
Breakouts 2.0: Jacobs, Cook and more
Jamey Eisenberg updates his list of players to target in Breakouts 2.0, naming 12 guys who...
-
Busts 2.0: Avoid Brown, Bell, Ben
Jamey Eisenberg updates his list of players to avoid in Busts 2.0, naming 12 guys you should...
-
Superflex mock draft results
Jamey Eisenberg looks at two teams with different approaches to selecting a quarterback in...