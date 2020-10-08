Vander Esch wore pads at Thursday's practice for the first time since he fractured his collarbone during Week 1 action, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Among his drills, Vander Esch put in some cardio, hit the sled and took part in the turnover circuit. The Cowboys officially opened his 21-day window to be activated from injured reserve Wednesday, but they want to be sure he can hit again without breaking his collarbone before clearing him for game action, which seems unlikely to happen this Sunday against the Giants, per Jane Slater of NFL Network.