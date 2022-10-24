Vander Esch recorded a team-high 10 tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's win over the Lions.
The fifth-year linebacker is having a resurgent campaign as the Cowboys' primary option in the middle of the defense while Micah Parsons gets deployed all over the field in a variety of roles. This was the first game this season in which Vander Esch reached double digits in tackles, but he's up to 49 stops through seven games -- if he can stay healthy, he's on pace for his best total since he piled up 140 tackles as a rookie in 2018.
More News
-
Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Productive in Sunday's win•
-
Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Re-signed by Cowboys•
-
Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Plays full 17-game slate•
-
Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Leading tackler in Sunday's loss•
-
Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Dozen tackles against Denver•
-
Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Takes down Herbert•