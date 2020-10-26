Vander Esch racked up 12 tackles (nine solo) in Sunday's loss to Washington.

With the Dallas offense only generating three points on the afternoon, the defense was rarely off the field, giving Vander Esch a chance to post strong IDP numbers. Having fully recovered from the broken collarbone he suffered in Week 1, LVE should resume his role at the heart of a Cowboys defense that has been one of the worst units in the league so far this season.

