Vander Esch (neck) is not expected to be nursing a major injury, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Vander Esch reportedly suffered a neck stinger during Sunday's win over the Eagles. While he was unable to return to the game, it does not appear as though the second-year pro is in danger of missing time. Vander Esch will look to suit up against the Giants in Week 9 following the Cowboys' bye, barring any setbacks in his recovery.

