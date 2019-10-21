Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Escapes without serious injury
Vander Esch (neck) is not expected to be nursing a major injury, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Vander Esch reportedly suffered a neck stinger during Sunday's win over the Eagles. While he was unable to return to the game, it does not appear as though the second-year pro is in danger of missing time. Vander Esch will look to suit up against the Giants in Week 9 following the Cowboys' bye, barring any setbacks in his recovery.
