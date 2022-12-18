Vander Esch is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Jaguars with a neck injury, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports
Vander Esch was escorted to the locker room during the first quarter, per Gehlken, though the exact nature of this neck issue is still unclear. In his absence, Damone Clark will likely step up into a bigger role between fellow linebackers Anthony Barr and Micah Parsons.
