The Cowboys are expected to place Vander Esch (neck) on injured reserve, Michael Gehlken and Calvin Watkins of DallasNews.com reports.

Vander Esch injured his neck in the second half of Sunday's Week 5 loss to the 49ers after colliding with teammate Micah Parsons. He subsequently underwent X-rays, which fortunately were negative. However, he was born with cervical spinal stenosis, which leads to increased pinched nerves, and has dealt with neck issues since college. As a result, the Cowboys appear in line to exercise caution with their starting weakside linebacker by sending him to IR to focus on a full recovery. His absence is sure to be felt, as he was the defense's signal caller and second leading tackler on the season. In his absence, Malike Jefferson is likely to be the next-man-up.