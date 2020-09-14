Vander Esch fractured his collarbone in Sunday's loss to the Rams and is expected to land on IR but should return later this season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The 2020 IR rules would allow Vander Esch to return as early as Week 5 against the Giants if he's healthy enough to suit up by then. Expect the 2018 first-rounder to be officially placed on IR in the coming days, with a clarification on his timetable likely accompanying that move.