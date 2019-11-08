Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Expected to play Week 10
Vander Esch (neck) is expected to start Sunday's contest against the Vikings, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Vander Esch missed Monday's win over the Giants due to neck discomfort relating to a lingering stinger, but he appears to have made enough progress throughout practice this week to retake the field. The second-year pro's availability will be a huge boost for Dallas' linebacker corps, with a matchup against the Vikings' potent rushing attack on deck Sunday night.
