Vander Esch (groin) is not expected to take the field during Saturday's preseason game against the Bengals, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Vander Esch suffered a groin strain during Wednesday's practice session, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that the team will likely take the cautious route with its first-round pick. It's not expected to be serious, however, so there's a decent chance he will return to the gridiron in short order.