Vander Esch said he "should be in there full time" Sunday against Washington, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The 24-year-old returned from injured reserve and played 32 of 62 defensive snaps during Monday's loss to the Cardinals, but he doesn't expect to face the same limitations during this weekend's divisional matchup. Vander Esch should bring some stability to the middle of a Dallas defense that has struggled all season.