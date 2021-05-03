The Cowboys have declined Vander Esch's team option for 2022, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Vander Esch's fifth-year option would have cost the Cowboys $9.145 million guaranteed for 2022, too steep a price for a player who missed 13 combined games over the last two seasons. With Dallas having selected Micah Parsons in the first round of the April's draft and Keanu Neal switching to linebacker, Vander Esch is staring down a contract year in which he could face real competition for snaps.
