Vander Esch forced a fumble and logged eight tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 49-29 win against the Bears.

The 26-year-old forced his first turnover of the season as he stripped the ball loose from running back David Montgomery in the third quarter, which was returned 36 yards for a touchdown by fellow linebacker Micah Parsons. Vander Esch has now recorded at least eight tackles in four of his eight games this season, and he should be on pace to record over 100 total stops for the first time since his breakout rookie campaign.