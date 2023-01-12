Vander Esch (neck) was a full participant during the Cowboys' practice Thursday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Vander Esch missed the final three games of the regular season with a pinched nerve in his neck suffered Week 15 against Jacksonville. Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said Monday that the linebacker was one of three starters expected to return in time for Monday's wild-card bout against Tampa Bay, and he appears to be right on schedule heading into this game. Vander Esch recorded 90 tackles across 14 games during the regular season, marking his most significant production since his 140-tackle rookie campaign in 2018. He'll now reprise a prominent role alongside linebackers Micah Parsons and Anthony Barr.
More News
-
Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Trending toward return for playoffs•
-
Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Out again•
-
Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Officially ruled out•
-
Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Unlikely to play Thursday•
-
Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Won't play Week 16•
-
Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Avoids neck injury•