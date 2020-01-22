Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Full recovery anticipated
Vander Esch underwent successful neck surgery and is expected to be ready for the start of Dallas' offseason program, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Vander Esch underwent the procedure to address nerve issues which forced him to sit out the final six contests of the 2019 regular-season, and seven games in total. The 2018 first-round pick is expected to be ready for the start of OTAs in April, which would bode well for his chances of handling his usual every-down role on defense to begin the 2020 season.
