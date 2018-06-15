Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Fully expected back for training camp

Vander Esch (ankle) is expected to be ready for the start of training camp, Drew Davison of the Dallas Star-Telegram reports.

Vander Esch tweaked his ankle in OTAs and ended up missing the entirety of this week's mandatory minicamp. However, there's no indication he's dealing with anything that won't heal in time for the start of training camp July 25.

