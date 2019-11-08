Play

Vander Esch (neck) has no injury designation for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Vander Esch missed last week's win over the Giants and was a limited practice participant all week, but he's apparently ready to play Week 10. The Cowboys' linebacking corps is now fully healthy heading into Sunday's contest.

