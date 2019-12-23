Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Heading for neck surgery
Coach Jason Garrett confirmed Monday that Vander Esch will undergo a "minimally invasive" neck procedure and be placed on injured reserve, Nick Shook of NFL Network reports.
Vander Esch missed the last five games due to the neck inflammation, and he'll undergo the surgery after recently being reevaluated. The good news is the 23-year-old is expected to be fully healthy in time for training camp. Vander Esch finished the 2019 campaign with 43 tackles (29 solo), a half-sack and a forced fumble in nine games.
More News
-
Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: MRI on Monday•
-
Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Ruled out against Eagles•
-
Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Likely to miss Week 16•
-
Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Ruled out for Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Trending in wrong direction•
-
Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Under evaluation•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Stealing Signals: Week 16 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps Week 16.
-
Top Week 17 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy football experts in the country.
-
Year-end review, early 2020 preview
The Fantasy Football Today reviews the 2019 season with lessons learned, and gives a sneak...
-
Believe It or Not: Barkley's back
Heath Cummings takes a look at the future in the final Believe It or Not of the season, keying...
-
Early Waivers: Final week fill ins
Injuries continue to be an issue heading into the final week of the season, so Chris Towers...
-
Our favorite league-losing punishments
With the championship here, it's time to look at the other end of the spectrum: The Fantasy...