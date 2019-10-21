Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Heads to locker room with injury
Vander Esch suffered a neck injury Sunday against the Eagles and had to go to the locker room, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Vander Esch went to the medical tent after being landed on by Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert and suffering a neck injury. He then headed to the locker room for further treatment after exiting the tent, and his return should be considered questionable at best.
