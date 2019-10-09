Vander Esch (illness) did not practice Wednesday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Vander Esch doesn't appear to be nursing a long-term issue, but his participation in practice as the week goes on will nonetheless be worth monitoring. The second-year linebacker has been a solid every-week fantasy option in IDP formats, and he'll be primed for an advantageous matchup against the Jets on Sunday if healthy.

