Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Held out with illness
Vander Esch (illness) did not practice Wednesday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Vander Esch doesn't appear to be nursing a long-term issue, but his participation in practice as the week goes on will nonetheless be worth monitoring. The second-year linebacker has been a solid every-week fantasy option in IDP formats, and he'll be primed for an advantageous matchup against the Jets on Sunday if healthy.
