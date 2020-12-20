Vander Esch (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against San Francisco, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The 2018 Pro Bowler sustained his injury while assisting on a tackle of 49ers back Tevin Coleman at the 5:26 mark of the third quarter. Dallas has already endured four full games this season without the services of Vander Esch, and for now, Joe Thomas fills the 24-year-old's middle linebacker position.