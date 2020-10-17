The Cowboys are hopeful regarding Vander Esch's (collarbone) chances of returning for Monday's matchup with the Cardinals, Rob Phillips of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Vander Esch appears to be trending toward a return off injured reserve, as he has suffered no setbacks at practice this week. Still, the team has yet to activate him. He has been sidelined since fracturing his collarbone in Week 1.
