Vander Esch sustained a collarbone injury in the first half of Sunday's game against the Rams and his return is questionable, Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Vander Esch has a history of neck injuries, so it's unfortunate to see him banged up in that region again. The linebacker will hope to get back to this game, but if he doesn't return, his next chance to play would come against Atlanta in Week 2.
