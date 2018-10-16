Vander Esch recorded a team-leading 11 tackles in Sunday's win over the Jaguars.

It's the rookie's second straight game with double-digit tackles, and he also notched the first pass defended of his career. For the first time in recent memory, the Cowboys' defense hasn't missed a beat due to an injury to Sean Lee (hamstring), and while Vander Esch could lose snaps once the veteran linebacker returns to the field, it seems likely that the team will keep its first-round pick heavily involved in the defensive game plan moving forward.

