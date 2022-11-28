Vander Esch recorded eight tackles (five solo) during the Cowboys' 28-20 win over the Giants on Thursday.

Vander Esch matched his season low with three tackles during last week's blowout win over Minnesota, but he bounced back during the Cowboys' Thanksgiving Day win. He's recorded at least five tackles in all but two of his appearances this year and has logged 75 tackles (44 solo), including a sack, along with a pass defense and forced fumble.