Vander Esch recorded 12 tackles (four solo) in Sunday's win over the Vikings.

He's picked up a dozen tackles in back-to-back games since the Cowboys' bye, and Vander Esch appears to be back in form after his early-season collarbone injury. He'll look to deliver another strong IDP performance in a Thanksgiving Day clash with Washington, who he also collected 12 tackles against in the teams' first meeting back in Week 7.

More News