Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Leads defense in tackles
Vander Esch had 10 tackles (six solo) in Thursday's 13-10 win over the Saints.
Vander Esch's interception streak comes to an end after two games, but he continues to be the linchpin in the middle of the Cowboys defense that stifled Drew Brees and the Saints on Thursday. The 21-year-old leads Dallas with 102 tackles (77 solo) through 12 games and should be heavily relied upon going forward, even with Sean Lee's impending return from a hamstring injury.
