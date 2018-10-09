Vander Esch compiled 14 tackles (11 solo) during Sunday's 19-16 overtime loss to the Texans.

Vander Esch was the only Cowboys' linebacker to play every snap Sunday, and he made his impact known, as his 14 tackles were a career high. Sunday's contest marked his second game with double-digit tackles, and the rookie linebacker now has 40 on the season.

