Vander Esch (collarbone) was activated from injured reserve Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Vander Esch is slated to return to the lineup for the first time since fracturing his collarbone in Week 1. It's unclear if the oft-injured middle linebacker will immediately step back into an every-down role, but he should at least start for the Cowboys defense. If he does start, Vander Esch should be considered a solid IDP option, as he averaged 8.5 tackles per game over his first two NFL seasons.
More News
-
Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Hopeful for Monday•
-
Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Practices again Thursday•
-
Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Targeting Week 6 return•
-
Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Dons pads at Thursday's practice•
-
Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Cleared to resume practicing•
-
Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Sent to IR•