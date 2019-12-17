Play

Vander Esch (neck) is expected to miss Sunday's game against the Eagles, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.

Vander Esch is on track to miss his fifth straight game, and the Cowboys' linebacking corps is battered behind him. Joe Thomas suffered a knee injury in this past Sunday's win over the Rams, and Luke Gifford sustained a long-term arm injury in the same contest. That leaves Sean Lee -- who was outstanding against the Rams -- and Chris Covington as the team's outside linebackers. The Cowboys worked out Malcolm Smith and Ray-Ray Armstong on Tuesday to add depth, but both are major downgrades from Vander Esch.

