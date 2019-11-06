Vander Esch (neck) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Vander Esch missed the first game of his career Week 9 due to a lingering stinger which caused him neck discomfort. The second-year linebacker will have two more opportunities to shake the issue ahead of Sunday's tilt against the Vikings. In the event that Vander Esch were forced to miss any more time, Sean Lee (pectoral) would draw another start if healthy.

