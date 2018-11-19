Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Logs another impressive game
Vander Esch recorded eight tackles (four solo), three passes defended and one interception during Sunday's 22-19 win over the Falcons.
Vander Esch has now recorded an interception in two consecutive games. The rookie first-round pick is quickly becoming a centerpiece in Dallas' defense, and was heavily involved in both pass coverage and run stopping during the Week 11 win. He'll look to log another impressive performance during Thursday's divisional tilt against the Redskins.
