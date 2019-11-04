Vander Esch (neck) is inactive for Monday's road contest against the Giants, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

According to Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News, Vander Esch is tending to lingering discomfort in his neck due to a stinger suffered Week 7 against the Eagles. As a result, the Cowboys are exercising caution with the second-year linebacker. Look for Sean Lee and even Joe Thomas to take on a bigger workload alongside middle linebacker Jaylon Smith.