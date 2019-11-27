Play

Vander Esch (neck) is ruled out for Thursday's game against the Bills, Rob Phillips of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Vander Esch didn't practice all week after undergoing an MRI last Thursday, and he's set to miss his third game of the season due to the neck injury. Joe Thomas should see an uptick in snap share again while Sean Lee continues to handle a hefty workload as well.

