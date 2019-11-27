Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Missing second straight game
Vander Esch (neck) is ruled out for Thursday's game against the Bills, Rob Phillips of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Vander Esch didn't practice all week after undergoing an MRI last Thursday, and he's set to miss his third game of the season due to the neck injury. Joe Thomas should see an uptick in snap share again while Sean Lee continues to handle a hefty workload as well.
More News
-
Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Out with neck injury•
-
Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Unlikely to play Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Big effort in return•
-
Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Good to go Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Expected to play Week 10•
-
Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Another limited practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Sam Darnold has turned his season around, and another prime matchup for Week 13 makes him Jamey...
-
11/27 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew previews the 3 Thanksgiving games, identifying the best starts...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 13 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
Thanksgiving previews, Week 13 news
Ben Gretch previews the Thanksgiving games while Chris Towers gets you up to speed on the latest...
-
Fantasy Football picks, rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 13.
-
Week 13 TE Preview: Which Ram?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 13, including who to stream.