Vander Esch has primarily been playing the weak side with the Cowboys' first-team defense during OTAs, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

The linebacker has looked healthy this offseason, and a shift out of the middle could help him regain the IDP form that saw him rack up 212 tackles in 25 games over his first two NFL seasons. Dallas has a crowded linebacker room, though, including the addition of first-round pick Micah Parsons, and Vander Esch could well find himself seeing fewer snaps per game in an effort to keep him on the field after two injury-plagued campaigns.