Vander Esch has primarily been playing the weak side with the Cowboys' first-team defense during OTAs, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
The linebacker has looked healthy this offseason, and a shift out of the middle could help him regain the IDP form that saw him rack up 212 tackles in 25 games over his first two NFL seasons. Dallas has a crowded linebacker room, though, including the addition of first-round pick Micah Parsons, and Vander Esch could well find himself seeing fewer snaps per game in an effort to keep him on the field after two injury-plagued campaigns.
More News
-
Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Fifth-year option declined•
-
Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Recovered from ankle injury•
-
Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Battles through injuries again•
-
Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Won't play Week 17•
-
Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Not practicing to start week•
-
Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Officially out Week 16•