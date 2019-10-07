Vander Esch notched nine tackles (four solo) during Sunday's 34-24 loss to the Packers.

Vander Esch's impressive tackle total doesn't tell the entire story of Dallas' run defense, which allowed 107 yards rushing yards and four touchdowns to Aaron Jones during the Week 5 loss. In any case, the second-year pro has been a consistent weekly contributor in IDP formats across five games, and he's facing a favorable upcoming matchup against the Jets in Week 6.

