Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: No practice Sunday
Vander Esch (neck) was a non-participant for Sunday's practice, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Vander Esch has missed the last two games while nursing the neck injury, and as evidenced by this news, appears already on track to miss his third straight clash. His availability will become more clear as the week goes on, but if he is forced to miss the game, look for Joe Thomas to continue to see an uptick in snaps.
More News
-
Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Missing second straight game•
-
Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Out with neck injury•
-
Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Unlikely to play Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Big effort in return•
-
Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Good to go Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Expected to play Week 10•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 13 RB Preview: Trust in Chiefs?
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 13, including how to handle the Chiefs...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 13 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Sam Darnold has turned his season around, and another prime matchup for Week 13 makes him Jamey...
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Week 13 is huge for lots of Fantasy teams with playoff spots on the line,and there lots to...
-
Week 13 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...