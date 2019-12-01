Play

Vander Esch (neck) was a non-participant for Sunday's practice, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Vander Esch has missed the last two games while nursing the neck injury, and as evidenced by this news, appears already on track to miss his third straight clash. His availability will become more clear as the week goes on, but if he is forced to miss the game, look for Joe Thomas to continue to see an uptick in snaps.

