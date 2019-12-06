Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: No timetable for return
Coach Jason Garrett said the Cowboys will take Vander Esch's recovery from a neck stinger "day by day, week by week," Rob Phillips of the Cowboys' official site reports. "He's not going to rush back and we're not going to rush him back," Garrett added.
Vander Esch initially suffered the injury Week 7 against the Eagles, and while he attempted to play through the pain Weeks 10 and 11, the team has effectively shut him down in the meantime. Per Garrett, Vander Esch doesn't have a timetable to return but is "chomping at the bit to play." Veteran Sean Lee has been handling an elevated workload in Vander Esch's absence.
