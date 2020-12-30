Vander Esch (ankle) was unable to practice Wednesday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Vander Esch suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 15, and coach Mike McCarthy said the injury would likely lead to a multi-week absence. Considering the linebacker hasn't practiced or played since, it's looking increasingly unlikely that he'll be able to shorten that timetable, though there are still two more practices left for Vander Esch to show progress before Sunday's game against the Giants.
