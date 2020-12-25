Vander Esch (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Coach Mike McCarthy indicated earlier this week Vander Esch could miss multiple weeks after suffering the high-ankle sprain Week 15, so it's no surprise he won't be suiting up. The 24-year-old could also be forced to miss the final game of the regular season next week. Joe Thomas could have an increased defensive role for the Cowboys.