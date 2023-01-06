Vander Esch (neck) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Commanders.
Vander Esch will miss a third straight game due to a neck injury he suffered during the team's Week 15 loss to Jacksonville. Damone Clark figures to remain a prominent part of Dallas' defense until Vander Esch is able to return.
More News
-
Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Officially ruled out•
-
Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Unlikely to play Thursday•
-
Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Won't play Week 16•
-
Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Avoids neck injury•
-
Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Done for the day•
-
Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Exits with injury•