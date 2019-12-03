Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Out Week 14
Vander Esch (neck) has been ruled out for Thursday's game at Chicago, David Moore of The Dallas Morning News reports.
The 23-year-old will miss his third straight game due to the neck injury, which should result in Joe Thomas seeing expanded defensive work once again. Given the nature of the injury, Vander Esch preached patience regarding his return, saying "I want to be able to play for 10-to-12 years, not four [years]."
