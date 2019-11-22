Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Out with neck injury
Vander Esch (neck) will not play in Sunday's game against the Patriots, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
It's been trending in this direction for the past few days, and coach Jason Garrett gave confirmation Friday morning. Vander Esch is in danger of missing time beyond Sunday, with Garrett referring to the linebacker as week to week. The Cowboys may ask Sean Lee to handle a three-down role alongside Jaylon Smith during Sunday's game in New England.
