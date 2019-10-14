Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Paces team in tackles
Vander Esch notched 10 tackles (three solo) during Sunday's 24-22 loss to the Jets.
Vander Esch has now scored nine or more tackles in four of six contests this season. The second-year pro is as reliable an IDP option as they come. He'll work to keep up his momentum Sunday against the Eagles.
